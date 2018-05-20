Chinese land bomber in South China Sea, potentially escalating tensions over disputed zone

Chinese state media released a video showing a long-range nuclear-capable bomber landing on an island in the South China Sea for the first time, a move the Pentagon said raises tensions in the region years after China’s president pledged not to militarize the disputed area.

A Washington think tank, CSIS, says the bomber landed on Woody Island in the Paracel Islands, claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam in addition to China. It is not one of the man-made islands China has constructed atop former reefs in recent years in the Spratly chain further south.

Chinese bombers including the H-6K conduct takeoff and landing training on an island reef at a southern sea area pic.twitter.com/ASY9tGhfAU — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) May 18, 2018

The Chinese bomber flight took place Thursday on the same day the U.S. Navy installed a new commander for its Pacific Fleet, Adm. John Aquilino. – READ MORE

