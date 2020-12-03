Chinese ‘Influence Operation’ Targeting Members Of Team Biden

Offering the latest hint that Joe Biden’s newly adopted ‘tough on China’ stance might be hollow posturing, Bloomberg just published comments from a top US intelligence official unveiling the existence of an ‘influence operation’ targeting top members of team Biden.

The comments come just days after Biden and his team announced their nominees for top foreign policy positions, along with key appointments like Janet Yellen to Treasury and other economic-policy posts. They have been sourced to Bill Evanina, the director of an obscure but critical intelligence agency known as the US NCSC. The comment was reportedly made during remarks at the Aspen Cyber Summit, which has reliably generated newsmaking comments and headlines in recent years.

That Evanina’s comments are even being picked up by the wires is almost surprising, considering that Bloomberg has a reputation for being soft on China for fear of compromising its terminal business.

But at second glance, it’s obvious why: Evanina also insisted that the 2020 election was flawlessly done. – READ MORE

