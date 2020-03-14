Chinese government knew about coronavirus one month earlier than it claimed: report

A new report out of Beijing suggests the first confirmed case of the coronavirus can be traced back to mid-November, a month earlier than the Chinese government has claimed it knew about it.

Government documents seen by the South China Morning Post show the first reported case of COVID-19 surfaced on November 17. Scientists believe that a 55-year-old person from Hubei, a province in central China, could be “patient zero” though that has not yet been confirmed.

Of the first nine cases to be reported in November — four men and five women — none have turned out to be “patient zero,” a term used to refer to the person identified as the first carrier of a communicable disease.

Each day after November 17, one to five new cases were reported, and by December 15, the number of infections had grown to 27. Five days later, the number reached 60, the SCMP said.

On December 27, Zhang Jixian, a Chinese doctor from Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, told health authorities that the peculiar pneumonia-like illness infecting people was actually caused by a new coronavirus. Three days later, the number of confirmed cases had jumped to 266. Twenty-four hours later, the number spiked to 381.

According to the World Health Organization’s website, which relies on countries to report their statistics to them, China’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was on December 8. However, a report published in the medical journal The Lancet by Chinese doctors who treated some of the earliest known patients put the date of the first known infection at December 1. – READ MORE

