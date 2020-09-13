Chinese Government Combines “Track & Trace” COVID-System With Social Credit Score

The Communist government of China has combined its coronavirus ‘track and trace’ system with the country’s notorious social credit score.

As the Epoch Times’ Joshua Philipp explains, fears that the new COVID surveillance system would be used for “totalitarian social monitoring” are being realized in China.

“The local government of China’s Jiangsu province has launched a new social control system that combines the CCP’s health code program with the regime’s social credit system to create what they’re calling a civilization code,” Philipp reported.

The new system ranks each citizen via a “civilization score” and then places them in a category which determines whether they get priority access to services or are punished and restricted.

The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18. – READ MORE

