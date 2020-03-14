Chinese Foreign Ministry suggests US Army to blame for coronavirus pandemic

China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday implied that the U.S. Army “might be” be responsible for bringing the coronavirus to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak first emerged late last year.

Tweeting in English, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian wrote: “When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals?”

Zhao went on to suggest that it “might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan.”

“Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation,” he wrote.

Days earlier, China’s ambassador to South Africa also downplayed his country’s role in the pandemic. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --