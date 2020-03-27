Chinese Distributed Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits Throughout Europe, Reports Indicate

Thousands of rapid test kits purchased from China by European countries have proven to be defective, according to local reports.

In Spain, which currently has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, the government purchased 640,000 rapid test kits from China and South Korea as it fights the pandemic. Experts soon discovered, however, that the tests it purchased from Chinese company Bioeasy were only correctly identifying coronavirus cases 30 percent of the time, according to Spain’s El Pais.

The Czech Republic also purchased 150,000 rapid test kits from China, and have likewise found problems. One doctor using the tests found that 80 percent of the kits were faulty and has reverted back to the conventional lab tests, which are significantly slower to process.

The Spanish government confirmed that the tests did not meet its standards and returned them. The Czech Republic is standing by its purchase, arguing that the kits do work and methodological errors are to blame for the high error rate identified by the doctor. – READ MORE

