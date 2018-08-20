China’s Xi to make first official visit to Pyongyang for North Korea’s 70th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea next month, accepting Kim Jong Un’s invitation to attend the country’s 70th anniversary of its founding, a report said Friday.

Xi’s visit to Pyongyang would be his first to the North Korean capital since 2012 when he took power, Reuters reported, citing Singapore’s Straits Times.

The trip would also be 13 years after the last visit by a Chinese president, the report said. Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor, visited in 2005.

North Korea’s celebrations are scheduled for Sept. 9, the paper reported. But Xi’s visit could still be subject to last-minute changes, the report said. – READ MORE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that North Korea still has more work to do before fulfilling its promise to denuclearize, according to The Associated Press.

Pompeo told reporters that there is “still a ways to go before” the country fully denuclearizes, noting that North Korea is still in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“Chairman Kim made a commitment to denuclearize,” Pompeo said. “The world demanded that [he] do so in the U.N. Security Council resolutions. To the extent they are behaving in a manner inconsistent with that, they are in violation of one or both of the U.N. Security Council resolutions. We can see we still have a ways to go to achieve the ultimate outcome we’re looking for.”

The secretary of State is in Singapore for the Association of South East Asian Nations annual regional forum. A senior State Department official told reporters that a private meeting between Pompeo and the North Korean foreign minister at the meeting was possible, but he would not confirm it. – READ MORE