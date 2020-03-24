China’s President Xi writes Virus thank you note to Bill Gates

Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter expressing thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the organisation’s “generosity” and support tackling a deadly virus epidemic, state media said Saturday.

The outbreak of the new COVID-19 strain has claimed 2,345 lives in mainland China and infected more than 76,000 people, with cases in more than 25 countries.

Earlier this month the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed up to $100 million for the global response to the outbreak.

“I deeply appreciate the act of generosity of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and your letter of solidarity to the Chinese people at such an important moment,” Xi wrote in the letter, according to official news agency Xinhua.

China is at a “critical moment” in the fight against the outbreak, he said. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --