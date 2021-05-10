China’s Emissions Exceeded Those Of All Other Developed Nations Combined: Report

A new report released late week found that communist China’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 were higher than the rest of the developed world combined.

The report was published by the Rhodium Group, a leading independent research provider that specializes in matters involving China, energy & climate, India, and economics.

“Using our newly updated global emissions data through 2019, we estimate that in 2019, for the first time since national greenhouse gas emissions have been measured, China’s annual emissions exceeded those of all developed countries combined,” the report said. “China’s emissions were less than a quarter of developed country emissions in 1990, but over the past three decades have more than tripled, reaching over 14 gigatons of CO2-equivalent in 2019.”

China now accounts for 27% of the total global emissions, while the U.S. only accounts for 11%. India now accounts for the third highest output of emissions at 6.6%, outpacing Europe for the first time. The report appeared to try to downplay negative views that people may develop toward China — even as negative views toward China have reached historic highs because of the pandemic — by trying to claim that any current climate issues that exist are not really China’s fault because their economic boom only happened in recent years.- READ MORE

