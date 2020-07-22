China Uses Uyghur Forced Labor to Produce Masks

Chinese health equipment producers are using a government labor program that forces Uyghur minorities to work against their will, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

At least 17 companies participate in the labor program, which transports the Muslim minorities to factory and service jobs, the Times found. Though the participating firms mostly produce products for domestic consumption, a shipment of personal protective equipment produced by one of the firms was found in the state of Georgia.

A Chinese spokesperson asserted the program helps “local residents rise above poverty through employment and lead fulfilling lives.”

While China is a large exporter of equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic, many Chinese health products have caused more harm than good. Beijing sent thousands of ineffective test kits to Europe, while providing aid in Latin America and Africa to gain political and economic leverage. – READ MORE

