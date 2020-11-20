China Used ‘Secret Microwave Pulse Weapon’ Against Indian Troops In Border Battle

A report this week in the UK Times has revealed new information on China’s use of a cutting edge high tech weapon during last summer’s high altitude Himalayan standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed Ladakh border region.

Initial claims that a military-grade crowd control sonic pulse weapon capable of causing severe bodily discomfort, including dizziness and nausea, was used by China’s PLA military on Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control, were recently made by a notable professor at a Beijing university.

It would mark the first known instance in history such a controversial weapon was deployed in battle.

“Its forces had turned two strategic hilltops that had been occupied by Indian soldiers ‘into a microwave oven’, forcing them to retreat and allowing the positions to be retaken without an exchange of conventional fire, according to Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Beijing-based Renmin University,” the Times reports.

Also described as electromagnetic ‘microwave’ weapons, when reportedly turned on the Indian forces they retreated during a standoff after becoming sick and vomiting, the professor claimed– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --