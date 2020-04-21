China: U.S. a ‘Primitive Society,’ ‘American Democracy Is Dying’

China’s state-run Global Times propaganda newspaper began the week on Monday with columns proclaiming the end of American democracy and declaring that Washington was “no match for China” in fighting diseases.

China is the country of origin of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, which it allowed to become a threat to humanity on a global scale by persecuting doctors and others who attempted to share information on a contagious disease spreading in the central city of Wuhan. One study found that the Chinese Communist Party could have prevented, if not for its censorship and incompetence, as many as 95 percent of the world’s coronavirus cases.

The Global Times dismissed America as a collapsing empire in a column featured prominently on Monday, claiming that the official number of cases in the United States versus those in China, which are widely considered false, shows that China is a superior public health power.

“The COVID-19 spread in the U.S. is almost like that of a primitive society. It should not have been like this if the U.S. had the slightest science and organization,” the propaganda outlet asserted. “To put it bluntly, the U.S. is no match for China in terms of anti-epidemic organization and mobilization. The U.S. political system has been hit by the pandemic on its weak side and we were willing to show understanding for that. After all, every system has its weaknesses.”

(…)

Another article featured on Monday lambasted not just America’s healthcare system, but democracy in general. In the article, titled “Divisive U.S. Politics Leads to Democracy’s Fast Decay,” the Chinese propaganda outlet claimed its conclusions were extracted from a conversation with a Chinese professor. The article gives no indication what, if anything, in the article is a quote by the professor and which parts are editorializing on the part of the newspaper.

“Some believe that American democracy is dying. Indeed, the recent chaos in the country has proved its in decay,” the Global Times asserted. “It allows infighting between the federal and the states at this critical time, aggravates US society’s fragmentation and polarization, and will erode the country’s long-term interests. And it is the American people who will bear the losses and pain.”

The newspaper offers one silver lining to democracy: “The decision-making power of each state did help the country avoid a complete catastrophe, given the Trump administration’s inaction and incompetence.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --