China to Put a ‘Fake Moon’ in the Night Sky by 2020
The Chinese government is planning to launch a “fake moon” into space in two years, and it could save that country hundreds of millions of dollars in annual electricity costs.
The satellite is set to be launched into orbit about 310 miles above the city of Chengdu in 2020, and may have the power to entirely replace streetlights, The Daily Wire and others noted.
This “moon” will actually be a satellite — an “illumination satellite,” featuring reflective panels that could make it eight times as bright as the real moon.
The panels will catch and release light from the sun just as the moon does. This “moon” will reportedly be able to adjust its own brightness and limit or expand its coverage on the ground, which could range from 6 to 50 miles in diameter.
The “moon” will also be able to aim light in different directions, which could be a “possible aid in times of disaster,” said The Daily Wire.- READ MORE