China Seals Off Village After Bubonic Plague Outbreak Causes Death

Communist China locked down a village in the northern part of the country after an outbreak of the Bubonic plague led to the death of a resident. The news comes after China repeatedly lied to the world about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan and has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world and devastated the global economy.

“Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have sealed off a village after a resident there died from bubonic plague, a centuries-old disease responsible for the most deadly pandemic in human history,” CNN reported Friday. “The death was reported to health authorities in Baotou city on Sunday and the victim was confirmed to be a bubonic plague patient on Thursday, the Baotou Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its website.”

To stop the deadly disease from spreading, the Chinese government sealed off the entire Suji Xincun village and ordered that homes be disinfected on a daily basis. Dozens of people have reportedly been quarantined.

This is the second confirmed case of the bubonic plague in China this year. The other case was discovered last month in Bayannur, a city located northwest of Beijing, CNN reported separately. – READ MORE

