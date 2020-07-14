China Sanctions Cruz, Rubio for Criticism of Human Rights Abuses

Beijing issued new sanctions on three Republican lawmakers and a Trump administration official Monday, according to the Associated Press.

In response to U.S. sanctions on party officials over the country’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, China unleashed sanctions of its own on Sens. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), as well as Rep. Chris Smith (R., N.J.) and Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback.

PRC Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the recent U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials “seriously damaged China-U.S. relations” and that China is determined to protect itself from foreign interference. She said the sanctions would parallel the American sanctions, which ban the entry of certain Chinese officials to the United States.

At least 1 million Chinese Uyghurs are currently detained in “de-radicalization and retraining centers,” where they are forced to work in brutal conditions and disavow their faith. One report alleged Uyghur women are coerced to use birth control and are subjected to compulsory sterilization. – READ MORE

