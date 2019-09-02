China jails Hong Kong opposition leaders; police order cancellation of planned protest

Within the last day, authorities in Hong Kong have arrested three leaders of the protests: Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Andy Chan.

“My arrest shows the government answers our request for a dialogue with batons, tear gas, rubber bullets and mass arrest. Our freedom of assembly and other fundamental rights are eroded,” Wong, one of the leaders of the pro-democracy activist group Demosisto, wrote on Twitter.

According to CBS News, Chan, 28, helped to found a pro-independence political party in China that has been banned by the government.