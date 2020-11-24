China Issues Instructions for ‘Incoming Biden Administration’

Obey Beijing, do not challenge China’s assumed economic superiority and open your domestic markets without restraint: these are the three key instructions for Joe Biden issued in an op-ed published Sunday by the Global Times, official propaganda mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The piece outlines China’s vision of the future under a compliant Joe Biden administration, stating from the beginning the CCP wants a “partnership” that is “categorically different” than that offered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Biden is, irrevocably, the 46th US president,” the editorial offers without evidence, before outlining just why the two countries should combine their resources in fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

To that end the Global Times maintains that supine America is a good America, warning its friend Joe Biden, “Demonizing China or slinging dirt on Chinese people will never help to stop the flare-up of infections and fatalities in America.”

In 2013, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China. Ten days later, Hunter Biden’s firm inked a $1,500,000,000.00 deal with a subsidiary of the Communist Chinese Government’s Bank of China. https://t.co/1P9r7hw27B — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 21, 2020

“China’s experiences are impressive in curtailing the pandemic, and China’s unparalleled ability in manufacturing PPEs and producing vaccine vials and freezers should not be neglected and could be made use of by the Biden government,” it adds.- READ MORE

