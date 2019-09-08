China Is Using Fentanyl As “Chemical Warfare” Against US, Experts Say

After President Trump’s recent disappointment at China’s lack of progress in stalling fentanyl exports to the US, increasingly outspoken anti-China activist Kyle Bass is highlighting the potential return of ‘Opium Wars’ as an intentional attack on Americans.

“The Opium Wars, beginning in the late 18th century, took China from the world’s largest economy to less than half afterwards. China is using asymmetric chemical warfare against the United States.

We lost 2,977 lives (net of the 19 hijackers who don’t matter) in the Sept 11th attacks. We now lose 50,000 people per year to opioid overdoses. That’s almost 7 deaths per hour every day every year. China is responsible for 90% of fentanyl coming into our country.

Chinese killing of US citizens through fentanyl exports is the functional equivalent of more than 10 Sept 11th attacks each year. When will our entire government realize that china’s communist party is our mortal enemy? When will we disengage with the murderous regime?“

And, as The Epoch Times' Bowen Xiao details, behind the deadly opioid epidemic ravaging communities across the United States lies a carefully planned strategy by a hostile foreign power that experts describe as a "form of chemical warfare."