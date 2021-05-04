China implements new crackdown on Christianity, shut down Bible apps and Christian WeChat: report

The Chinese Communist Party recently enacted a nationwide crackdown on Christianity in the past week, according to multiple media reports. China also reportedly shut down Christian-based apps in what appears to be the persecution of Christians in the authoritarian nation.

International Christian Concern, a United States-based non-partisan Christian organization that attempts to “bandage the wounds of persecuted Christians and to build the Church in the toughest parts of the world,” reported that there was a major crackdown on Christianity in China that started on Saturday. The report stated, “Bible Apps have been removed from App Store in China, while Bibles in hard copy are not available for sale online,” and “those who want to download Bible Apps have to use VPN to circumvent the Firewall.”

The religious persecution watchdog said, “Bible Apps and Christian WeChat public accounts have been removed.”

The report referenced a post on Twitter by Father Francis Liu from the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness, which stated that “some decent Christian WeChat accounts are no longer available online.”

“A few snapshots of Christian accounts’ landing page such as ‘Gospel League’ and ‘Life Quarterly’ no longer show any content,” the ICC report added. “Instead, a message reads “ received report that violates the ‘Internet User Public Account Information Services Management Provisions’ and its account has been blocked and suspended.”. – READ MORE

