China Death Count Tops 1,000 As Masked President Xi Warns ‘Prepare For Long & Grim’ Virus Battle

Summary: Total global virus death toll hits 1018, with the number of global confirmed cases rising to 43,099, of which 42,638 in China and 461 offshore.

The number of severe cases jumped from 6,484 to 7,333, while the number of discharged patients rose by 716 from 3,281 to 3,996.

The epicenter, China’s Hubei province, announced 103 new deaths – the biggest jump yet – to 1,011 deaths

China has first the two highest-ranked health officials in Hubei Province

Westerdam cruise ship to dock in Thailand after being turned away from 3 countries

WHO designates 10 Chinese provinces ‘hot spots’

UK confirms 4 more cases tied to possible ‘super spreader’

Extended LNY holiday ends but millions still too afraid to return to office

WeWork Chairman says 100 buildings temporarily closed in China

Canadian finance minister warns nCoV “will hit Canadian economy…”

WHO says outbreak in Europe could be “spark that becomes a bigger fire”

Hong Kong reports 6 new cases, bringing total to 42, evacuates building where two nCoV patients lived

NRF forecasts drop in retail sales in February

British Airways extends China flight cancellations

President Xi addresses party officials at outbreak control center

Yet more comments from President Xi’s excursion out into the neighborhoods of Beijing, where the coronavirus is menacing the city’s population. During his outing, Xi warned China was prepared for a long and “grim” battle with the virus – and that it would ultimately prevail, no matter what.

According to SCMP, Chinese state media reported that Xi made the comment during a visit to a “district-level disease control office.”

“The outbreak of the coronavirus is a major test of the national disease control and prevention centres of all levels in the country,” state television quoted him as saying. “It has shown both the strengths and many shortcomings of the system.”

Xi has alternatively praised the Communist cadres for their hard work combating the crisis while excoriating and scapegoating local officials accused of reacting too slowly to contain the virus (a policy that was almost definitely handed down by Beijing). – READ MORE

