China Committing Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity, State Department Says

Outgoing secretary of state Mike Pompeo made the determination Wednesday that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity because of its systematic oppression of its Uighur population.

The State Department says the Chinese government has systematically imprisoned, oppressed, and committed genocide against the Uighur population, an ethnic minority group that has been forced into labor camps in the country’s Xinjiang province. Humanitarian organizations have provided evidence that China forcefully sterilizes the population and abducts children born to Uighur families.

“Beijing’s atrocities in Xinjiang represent an extreme affront to the Uyghurs, the people of China, and civilized people everywhere,” Pompeo said. “We will not remain silent. If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against its own people, imagine what it will be emboldened to do to the free world, in the not-so-distant future.”

The last-minute foreign-policy declaration by the outgoing administration is certain to anger Beijing and complicate the Biden administration’s diplomacy with the communist regime. Determinations of this nature are extremely rare and compel the U.S. government to document the crimes and take appropriate action, including sanctions. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --