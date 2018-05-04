China Comes to the Rescue for Teenage Girl in Controversial Prom Dress

A Utah teen whose prom dress recently stirred up online controversy and accusations of cultural appropriation has received some support from those whose heritage she ostensibly offended.

As USA Today reported, 18-year-old Keziah Daum posted images and photos of herself and friends on prom night in a series of tweets that soon sparked widespread backlash.

According to the South China Morning Post, however, the opprobrium did not spread widely online in China.

Responses to news articles and posts on Weibo, the nation’s leading social media platform, were reportedly dominated by support for the teen’s fashion choice.

A Wenxue City News report on the controversy included a number of such comments.

“Very elegant and beautiful!” one reader wrote. “Really don’t understand the people who are against her, they are wrong! I suggest the Chinese government, state television or fashion company invite her to China to display her cheongsam.”

Another reader added that Daum’s choice is “not cultural theft,” but a sign of “cultural appreciation and cultural respect.” – READ MORE

