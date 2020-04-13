China Begins Mass Deletion Of Online Research On Coronavirus Origins

And just in case you were in any doubt about China’s efforts to hide the truth – whatever that truth may be – none other than the western establishment’s most righteous mouthpiece, The Guardian, is reporting that mass deletions of online research related to the origins of the coronavirus suggest China’s efforts to control the narrative are escalating wildly:

China is cracking down on publication of academic research about the origins of the novel coronavirus, in what is likely to be part of a wider attempt to control the narrative surrounding the pandemic, documents published online by Chinese universities appear to show.

Two websites for leading Chinese universities appear to have recently published and then removed pages that reference a new policy requiring academic papers dealing with Covid-19 to undergo extra vetting before they are submitted for publication.

Research on the origins of the virus is particularly sensitive and subject to checks by government officials, the notices posted on the websites of Fudan University and the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) said. Both the deleted pages were accessed from online caches.

From the beginning, the CCP has not been forthcoming:

“We don’t know what’s there, but the fact that the Communist Party is covering this up should trouble us deeply,” China affairs columnist Gordon Chang said.

Additionally, Prof Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London, said the Chinese government had had a heavy focus on how the evolution and management of the virus is perceived since the early days of the outbreak. – READ MORE

