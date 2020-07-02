China Begins Brutal Crackdown Under New Law In Hong Kong, Starts Arresting Those Calling For Freedom

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) began cracking down on Hong Kong protesters on Wednesday after China’s government imposed a new national security law that cemented Beijing’s control over the city.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into a law a bill banning acts of sedition, subversion, and terrorism, a bill passed by China’s top legislative body by a vote of 162-0. Violating the new law could result in a sentence of life in prison.

In response, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong.

“Hundreds turned out to protest the legislation in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay but were met with a heavy security presence,” CNN reported. “Riot police fired pepper spray into the crowd, kettled and dispersed protesters, and deployed water cannons.”

The Hong Kong Police Force touted the first arrests under the new laws, tweeted out photographs and writing: “A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --