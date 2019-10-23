China Beefs Up Dog Meat Consumption Amid Pork Shortage

Due to the skyrocketing price of pork amid an ongoing shortage, rural Chinese are dusting off traditional dog meat recipes which had lost appeal until recently, SCMP reports.

“Why not choose dog meat if you want some meat?” recommended a waiter in Wan’an county located within Jiangxi province.

As we noted weeks ago, the price of China’s favorite food has skyrocketed after a widespread outbreak of African swine fever resulted in the slaughter of millions of pigs – causing an estimated 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of direct losses. In September, the price of pork nationwide skyrocketed 69% over a year earlier according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics – pushing Beijing’s CPI up to 3%, the limit of their inflation tolerance for 2019.

China accounts for over half the pork eaten worldwide, and given a continued decline of the country’s stockpile, prices are expected to rise further. – READ MORE