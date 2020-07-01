Child sexually assaulted in Minnesota park where neighbors swore off calling the police

Minneapolis Park Police say that a juvenile was sexually assaulted late Thursday night in one of the homeless encampments inside Powderhorn Park, where neighbors have boycotted the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

According to WCCO-TV, the child was transported to Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Friday morning, but the individuals who took him there did not call the police. Upon the child’s arrival, staff at the hospital notified law enforcement.

KSTP-TV reports that authorities are now investigating the incident but have not made an arrest nor identified a suspect due to little information being available.

It was not immediately clear whether the child had been living in the encampment or if an abduction had occurred.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call the police. – READ MORE

