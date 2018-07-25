Child Molester & Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar Gets A Prison Beatdown; Gang-Style Welcome for Child Porn Doc

Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar was assaulted by inmates at the Arizona penitentiary where he is serving a de facto life sentence after pleading guilty to sexual assault and child pornography charges, according to court documents.

Nassar was “physically attacked” within hours after being released into the general population at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, according to documents filed Tuesday by Nassar’s attorneys in Ingraham County Circuit Court.

Nassar’s attorneys are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the molestation cases he face. Nassar, 54, who is serving a 60-year federal sentence for possessing child pornography, was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for molesting seven girls.

Nassar’s attorneys said in the court documents that they believe Judge Rosemarie Aquilina decided to impose the maximum sentence allowed before the sentence hearing even started.

