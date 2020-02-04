Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says He Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House, if Invited (VIDEO)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that if President Trump extends an invite to celebrate Kansas City’s Super Bowl win at the White House, he’s going to go.

The Chiefs completed one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, en route to securing the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. After the game, Reid was asked if he would go to the White House to celebrate the win.

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

“A congratulatory trip to the White House was a longstanding tradition for any team following either a league title or national championship,” Yahoo Sports reports. “That tradition, though, has shifted significantly since Trump took office.” – READ MORE