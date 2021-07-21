Chief Of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Won’t Rule Out Cancelling Games

The Tokyo Olympics are just three days away, and usually, excitement would be at an all-time high as citizens of nations around the globe prepare to watch their athletes compete on the ultimate stage.

But these Olympics are in no way normal. The Games have been delayed a year due to the COVID pandemic, and the rules and regulations for athletes and the few that are allowed to attend the events have significantly tempered excitement.

Now, there is a small chance the Games will be delayed once again, if not canceled entirely.

On Tuesday, the chief of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee — Toshiro Muto — was asked if the recent increase in positive tests by athletes arriving for the Games might cause the Games to be canceled at the last minute. The answer was illuminating.

“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” Muto said.

“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.” – READ MORE

