Chief Justice Roberts Blasts Schumer For ‘Threatening’ Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday afternoon for threatening Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh earlier in the day.

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside,” Roberts said in a statement. “Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’”

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts continued. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

Democrat Jonathan Turley, Constitutional Law Professor at George Washington University, also slammed Schumer for his remarks, saying that he sounded like a “stalker.” – READ MORE

