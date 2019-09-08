Chick-fil-A’s Toronto opening stormed by protesters: ‘Cluck off’

The grand opening of Chick-fil-A’s first international location in Toronto was met by a grand protest Friday by LGBTQ activists, who argued that the chicken-centric chain owner’s historically antigay policies will clash with the culture of Canada’s largest city.

Protestors caused a commotion as soon as the restaurant opened its doors at 10:30 a.m., chanting “shame” and “cluck you,” CBC News reports.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Homophobia’s got to go,” activists can be heard shouting in video shared to Twitter by BlogTo.

Celebrity drag queen RuPaul’s likeness was used by protestors picketing for the cause. – READ MORE