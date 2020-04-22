Chick-fil-A to donate $10.8 million to communities across country for COVID-19 relief

Eating more chicken apparently can lead to good things.

Chick-fil-A announced that it will be donating millions of dollars to communities across the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will be used to provide a variety of goods and services for employees, health care workers and first responders.

Chick-fil-A Operators serve their communities every day, in ways big and small, seen and unseen. We’re proud to support their efforts with a $10.8M community relief fund. https://t.co/ObadKX5Zw8 pic.twitter.com/kzzSTAyXVt — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) April 20, 2020

In a press release, Chick-fil-A announced that a fund of $10.8 million has been created for the relief effort. The money will be distributed to the company’s 1,800 independent owner/operators, who will use the money for various efforts in their communities.

Those efforts will include food donations and providing support for first responders, health care workers and their families during the pandemic. The funds will also be used to help Chick-fil-A employees impacted by the situation. – READ MORE

