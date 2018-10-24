Don’t worry, Starbucks. Teens will still need someplace to hang on Sundays, at least.

According to Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, teenagers from homes with an average income of of $68,000 prefer Chick-fil-A to Starbucks for the first time since 2011.

The study found that 12 percent of such teens preferred Chick-fil-A compared to the 10 percent who still preferred Starbucks.

McDonald’s came in third (7 percent) while Chipotle, Taco Bell and Olive Garden tied for fourth (4 percent each).

The study surveyed 8,600 teens living in homes with average household incomes of $68,000