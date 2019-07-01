Chick-fil-A in Manhattan vandalized during Sunday’s Pride Parade

A Chick-fil-A in Manhattan was vandalized during a Pride Parade on Sunday, photos sent to the Daily Caller show, with messages scrawled on the glass and taped on the doors and windows.

There was no property damage nor any physical injury outlined in the report (Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays), but the vulgar messages graffitied onto the fast food restaurant were designed to intimidate.

The effort to silence — or, in the case of Chick-fil-A perhaps “starve” — the restaurant and its patrons is nothing new. it has happened time and again, with LGBT or other leftist groups attempt to drive the Christian-owned business off school campuses and out of towns.

July 30 marks the final day of Pride Month, and the parade in New York was celebrated by much of the mainstream media, as Daily Caller News Foundation’s Virginia Kruta noted in her story. – READ MORE