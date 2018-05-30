Chick-fil-A honors fallen soldiers with special empty table

Chick-fil-A celebrated fallen soldiers on Memorial Day by setting an empty table in remembrance of them.

At several locations across the country, the chicken chain set a special place as a reminder of those who’ve lost their lives serving our country.

“It’s a tradition in military services when you have a formal celebration to have a table for those who didn’t make it back,” retired Navy Commander Marinus Storm, who runs a Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, Fla. said in a statement.

The Missing Man Tables, also referred to as Remembrance or Fallen Soldier Tables, were set with a white tablecloth “for the purity of the service members’ motives in serving their nation” and an “empty chair that will never be filled.” – READ MORE

