Chick-fil-A Exec Tells Critics: We Have a ‘Higher Calling’ in Charitable Donations Than ‘Cultural War’

The Chick-fil-A foundation’s 2017 tax returns show that they have donated to two foundations labeled “anti-LGBT,” including $1,653,416 to Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $150,000 the Salvation Army, according to Business Insider.

That year, the foundation donated a total of $9.9 million.

However, the foundation’s executive director Rodney Bullard told Business Insider that their calling is much higher than political attacks toward them. Instead, they look to help children in the community.

“The calling for us is to ensure that we are relevant and impactful in the community, and that we’re helping children and that we’re helping them to be everything that they can be,” he said.

“For us, that’s a much higher calling than any political or cultural war that’s being waged,” Bullard added. “This is really about an authentic problem that is on the ground, that is present and ever present in the lives of many children who can’t help themselves.” – READ MORE