Chick-fil-A employee surprised at work with $25K scholarship check
A North Carolina Chick-fil-A worker had quite a shock while she was working at the fast food chain last week.
Jacqueline Murphy was working the drive-thru last Thursday at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte when the restaurant operator and company leaders rolled up with a giant check for $25,000 made out to the young employee. Murphy’s friends and family were waiting nearby to surprise her after the company presented the award.
The generous check is part of Chick-fil-A’s scholarship program called “Remarkable Futures.” The program awards $14.5 million to worthy team members nationwide each year. – READ MORE
