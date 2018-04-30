Chick-fil-A employee surprised at work with $25K scholarship check

A North Carolina Chick-fil-A worker had quite a shock while she was working at the fast food chain last week.

Jacqueline Murphy was working the drive-thru last Thursday at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte when the restaurant operator and company leaders rolled up with a giant check for $25,000 made out to the young employee. Murphy’s friends and family were waiting nearby to surprise her after the company presented the award.

The generous check is part of Chick-fil-A’s scholarship program called “Remarkable Futures.” The program awards $14.5 million to worthy team members nationwide each year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1