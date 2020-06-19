Chick-fil-A CEO suggests white people shine the shoes of black people to express ‘shame’ over racism (VIDEO)

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy suggested during a church service that one way for white people to atone for racism in the United States is to shine the shoes of black people, to express their “shame.”

Cathy sat down for a televised discussion at Atlanta’s Passion City Church on Sunday with Pastor Louie Giglio and rapper Lecrae to engage in what the church described as “an open and honest conversation around how racism has plagued our city for generations, and the steps we can all take to confront it head-on in our church, our neighborhoods, and our hearts.”

The CEO shared a story told to him about a revival that happened in Texas, where a young man at the service who was “gripped with conviction about the racism that was happening” in the small town expressed his conviction by kneeling down before an elderly African American man and shining the gentleman’s shoes. Cathy said “the tears began to flow in that service.” – READ MORE

