Chicago’s weekend shootings kill at least 13, including 1-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl, reports say

Chicago faced another bloody weekend, with at least 13 people killed in shootings – including a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, prompting new fears about a violent summer ahead.

The violence, which followed a deadly Father’s Day weekend, started Friday evening when a 42-year-old man was shot in the head while walking on the sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

On Saturday night, a stray bullet flew through an apartment window in the Logan Square neighborhood and struck the 10-year-old girl, according to police spokesman Roberto Garduno. The girl later died at a hospital.

Preliminary information showed the gunfire came from a group who had been shooting at each other on the block, he said. No one was in custody Sunday.

Earlier Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the city’s South Side, a 1-year-old boy who was riding in the back of a car driven by his mother was shot when someone opened fire from another car. The mother suffered a graze wound to the head. The boy was identified as Sincere A. Gaston. – READ MORE

