Chicago’s Memorial Day Weekend Gets Bloody Kick-Off with 23 Shot, Four Dead

Chicago’s Memorial Day Weekend Got A Brutal Start With 23 People Shot And Four Killed From Friday Afternoon To Saturday Evening. And There Are Still Two More Days Of The Long Holiday Weekend To Go.

Officials hastened to note that the numbers for the first hours of the three-day holiday weekend are on par with last year’s bloodletting, Chicago’s WGN TV reported.

But even as the statistics seem familiar, the carnage is happening amidst a major police offensive with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) sending 1,000 officers into the streets to tamp down the violence.

The CPD has also welcomed the assistance of the FBI and even the ATF both of which have sent agents into the field with CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s forces.- READ MORE

