Chicago Store Owner, Looted Twice Since May, Plans to Sue City

A Chicago convenience store owner who has been looted twice since May plans to sue the city after the police failed to respond each time his store was destroyed.

Walid Mouhammad recently spent $300,000 to repair his store from the damage it suffered from looters in May when it got ransacked again by looters last week.

Mouhammad said that the police had done nothing to stop the looters from destroying his store, especially as he watched for 25 minutes waiting for the police as the looters ripped out a recently replaced steel door, stole merchandise, and ripped out an ATM.

“This is the second time,” Mouhammad told WLS. “I’ve been open for just 40 days, so who will be responsible for this?” – READ MORE

