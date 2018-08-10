Chicago shootings leave 2 dead following bloody weekend of 11 killings

A woman was shot in the head and two others were killed in Chicago on Wednesday, days after the city saw a burst of gun violence that left at least 11 people dead.

The woman who was shot in the head was fleeing what police believe was an attempted robbery, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The 31-year-old was reportedly driving in the Englewood neighborhood of the South Side with two others when they approached a man they didn’t know about 2 a.m.

Fearing they would be robbed, the woman reportedly drove from the scene. The male allegedly fired shots at the car and hit the woman in the head. She reportedly remains at the University of Chicago in critical condition.

On the city’s West Side on Wednesday, two people were reportedly killed and another was wounded when the vehicle they were in was shot at and crashed. – READ MORE

Mayor Rahm Emanuel responded to the weekend’s bloodshed by saying during a news conference Tuesday that the city’s residents need an “attitudinal change.”

One of his fellow Democrats agrees — but says that change should start with Emanuel’s attitude toward President Donald Trump.

Last year, the mayor declared Chicago a “Trump-free zone” and said the city’s motto is “a city Trump will never sleep in.” Illinois state Rep. La Shawn Ford said it’s time for Emanuel to end that approach and ask for the president’s help to stop the violence.

Ford made his case during an appearance Monday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“I think the mayor, he must take away the thought that Chicago is a ‘Trump-free zone,’ because taxpayers deserve to have the president come in and bring resources to the community,” he said.

La Shawn K. Ford: @RahmEmanuel must take away the thought that #Chicago is a Trump-free zone. Taxpayers deserve to have the president come in and bring resources to the community. @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/MwmMy8CkPu — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 6, 2018

Ford said Emanuel “should be working closely with Trump, he should be working closely with the Labor Department, he should be working with the U.S. HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development), the surgeon general, because there’s so much trauma on the West and South sides of Chicago. – READ MORE

