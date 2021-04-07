Chicago Shootings In March Top Four Year High As Mayor Lightfoot’s Plan To Combat Crime Fails

Two years since Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot won that runoff election, her multi-year plan to combat violent crime across the Democratic-run city is in shambles.

The Chicago Police’s Monthly Crime Newsletter shows the number of shootings in the metro area in March – and the number of shooting victims – jumped to a four-year high. The report is a stark reminder of Lightfoot’s anti-violence plan to reduce violent crime and rebuild communities has hit a snag.

In March, there were 233 shooting incidents and 298 shooting victims, the report showed. This compares to 146 shootings and 175 victims in March 2020, 136 shooting incidents and 165 victims in March 2019, and 136 shootings, with 151 victims in March 2018.

Homicides in the Democratic stronghold city were up 33% in the first three months of this year compared with the same period in 2020. For the same period, shootings were up 40%.

The surge in violence comes as Lightfoot is fighting the unprecedented socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 across the metro area. Her multi-year plan to heal the community, protect and secure public places, improve policing, among other goals, has yet to decrease violent crime.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --