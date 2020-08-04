Chicago sees 139% spike in murders for July, shootings up 75%; 9-year-old boy killed on last day of violent month

Murders and shootings in Chicago soared in July compared to the same month in 2019, according to a police report released on Saturday.

There were 105 murders reported last month in Chicago, a spike of nearly 139% compared to July 2019. Chicago suffered 406 shooting incidents in July, surging 75% from last year.

Police say that murders are up 51% in 2020, compared to the time frame of January 2019 until July 2019. There was also a 47% increase in shootings over the same period.

August hasn’t started off in a promising manner. So far this weekend since 6 p.m. on Friday, at least 27 people have been shot, seven were killed, including a 9-year-old boy. – READ MORE

