Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

Fans of Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — professionally known as Chance the Rapper — were surprised to see four new singles released by the famous artist on all streaming platforms on Wednesday evening — “Work Out,” “Wala Cam,” “65th and Ingleside” and “I Might Need Security.”

Chance further surprised his listeners when he released big news within the lyrics of “I Might Need Security,” revealing that “(he) bought the Chicagoist.”

According to the LA Times, Chance has acquired this “Chicago-based news, food and culture website, which has existed only in archive form since being shut down by its former owner.”

The Chicagoist’s assets were previously owned by WYNC — a public radio station. WYNC confirmed via Twitter that the acquisition was made through Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC — a new company.

It’s official, @ChancetheRapper has acquired the @Chicagoist from WNYC. Hear it from him in his new song “I Might Need Security.” https://t.co/dIDLXENszk — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) July 19, 2018

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment. WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site,” Chance said in the statement. – READ MORE

Following a series of tweets showing approval of Donald Trump from Kanye West, Chance The Rapper tweeted his support of West. Quoting a tweet from Ebro Darden suggesting that West might be showing adamant affection for the Republican president because he was out of touch with fellow Chicago-born rappers, Chance clarified that he “talked to him two days ago.”

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

“He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health,” the tweet read. “Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1