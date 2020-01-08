Chicago Public Schools’ new ‘Sexual Allegations Unit’ fielded 458 cases involving employees in 2019

Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools teachers and staff stand accused of raping, molesting, and leering sexually at students in their care last year – the first under a new Sexual Allegations Unit formed by the district in 2018.

“During Fiscal Year 2019, the OIG opened 458 SAU cases, including four cases that had been opened by the CPS Law Department before October 2018, when the SAU began investigating cases,” according to a report by CPS’ Office of Inspector General released on Monday.

“The rate of reports received by the OIG fluctuated at around three cases per school day.”

The massive caseload pertains only to complaints involving district employees and students, though in only 11 of the cases students were the alleged offender. The rest involved employees sexually abusing, harassing or offending students or other employees.

The CPS school board created the SAU to investigate sexual abuse cases in the school district after the Chicago Tribune exposed the conflict of interest in the district’s law department, which previously handled complaints while also defending CPS against student sex lawsuits. – READ MORE