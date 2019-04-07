Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx defends Jussie Smollett decision

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx defended her office’s decision to dismiss chargesagainst Jussie Smollett, claiming the “Empire” star didn’t receive special treatment.

“I have been asking myself for the last two weeks what is this really about,” Foxx said at the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s Rainbow Push Coalition on Saturday. “As someone who has lived in this city , who came up in the projects of this city to serve as the first African American woman in this role, it is disheartening to me … that when we get in these positions somehow the goalposts change.”

She also said she’d run for re-election when her current term is complete.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S ALLEGED HATE CRIME HOAX: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Foxx reportedly mentioned in her speech that she welcomes an independent investigationinto her handling of the case, saying that nearly 6,000 other “low-level defendants” received the same treatment with deferred prosecution, adding that under the law, Smollett could’ve been fined a maximum of $10,000 — which he effectively paid when he forfeited his bond for the same amount. – READ MORE