Chicago Police Union Wants Feds To Charge Looters Who Trashed City’s ‘Magnificent Mile’

Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to the United States Attorney’s office late last week asking the federal government to consider charging dozens of looters and rioters who caused an estimated $60 million in damages to the city’s “Magnificent Mile” shopping district, amid concerns that the Cook County State’s Attorney, Kim Foxx, will not follow through on threats to prosecute.

Chicago’s CBS affiliate reports that Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara sent a personal request to U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr., asking Lausch to consider levying federal charges against those who participated in the unrest.

Catanzara noted that officers felt unprotected during the unrest and that several were injured trying to keep looters and rioters from stealing thousands in luxury merchandise from the city’s high-end shopping district.

“Our members were subject to threats both verbally and physically, were battered with all types of bricks and rocks, and stood the line to help protect the citizens and their property,” he wrote. “Our offices did this with the understanding that the looters and criminals would be prosecuted and held to account for their actions. It appears that this is not going to happen.” – READ MORE

