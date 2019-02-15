Chicago Police Questioning Two Persons of Interest in Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack

The Chicago Police Department Is Questioning Two Persons Of Interest In Connection To The Alleged Assault Of Empire Actor Jussie Smollett Last Month, A Law Enforcement Spokesman Said Thursday.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Chicago police, said that while detectives are questioning the two individuals — who were spotted on surveillance cameras in the neighbor where the alleged assault occurred — neither of them are “considered suspects at this time.”

“The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter. “We remain in communication with the alleged victim.”

JUST IN: Chicago Police have identified two people that are persons of interest in the Jussie Smollett attack. CNN's @Ryanyoungnews has more details. https://t.co/geU2UkkBZX pic.twitter.com/AbgaOyAc2F — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 14, 2019