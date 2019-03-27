Chicago Police Department Repeatedly Refused To Disclose Jussie Smollett Investigation Costs

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) will not disclose the costs associated with investigating “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, despite multiple inquiries by TheDCNF.

Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men who placed a rope around his neck and had an unknown chemical substance poured on him Jan. 29. Police, however, classified Smollett as a suspect on Feb. 20 for allegedly filing a fake report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation did not receive a response from CPD Tuesday when inquiring about the total cost of the Smollett investigation since he filed in his initial report Jan. 29.

An email Tuesday morning also asked about updates on the Smollett case, how much the investigation cost and whether charges against him were being dropped. Officer Jennifer Bryk said to “direct questions about Jussie Smollett to the Cook County States Attorney Office.”

CPD was first contacted about investigation costs on Feb. 22. At the time, spokesman Howard Ludwig said in an email that CPD was “continuing to compile this information” and to “check back in next week.”

TheDCNF again reached out to CPD on Feb. 24. Sergeant Rocco Alioto responded Feb. 25, saying the requested data was not available and it could take “several weeks.” Alioto added that the data was postponed because investigation was not complete, so there was “no estimate.”

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel mentioned financial costs surrounding the investigation at a Tuesday press conference. A specific dollar amount was not given, however.

“On financial costs, this $10,000 doesn’t even come close to what the city spent in resources to actually look over the camera, gather all the data, gather all the information that actually brought the indictment by the grand jury,” Emanuel said.

Smollett agreed to forfeit his $10,000 bond along with doing community service in exchange for dropping charges alleging he created a fake hate crime against himself.

“The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago,” the Cook County State’s Attorney Office told TheDCNF. “Without the completion of these terms, the charges would not have been dropped.”

